Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

