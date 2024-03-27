Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,191.48 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,891.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,691.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

