Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

