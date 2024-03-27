Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

MAS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

