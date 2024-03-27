Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $110.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,614 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $110,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

