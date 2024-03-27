Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 98.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.