Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

