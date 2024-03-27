Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

