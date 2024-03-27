Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.