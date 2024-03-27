Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

PGR stock opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $207.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

