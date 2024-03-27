Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

