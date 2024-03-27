Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

