Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

