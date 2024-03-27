Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 4,604 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

EDV opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

