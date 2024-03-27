Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 31,799 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

ET opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.