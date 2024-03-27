Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 18,743 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 122,229 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 749,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.