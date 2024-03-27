Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 11,915 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,181,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after acquiring an additional 758,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

VICI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

