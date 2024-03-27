TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

TD SYNNEX has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 6.5 %

SNX stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

