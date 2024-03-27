TD Securities Upgrades Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to “Buy”

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.77.

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.48. 641,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

