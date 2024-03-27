TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.
Aimia Price Performance
TSE:AIM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.61. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,297. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.83. The company has a market cap of C$247.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.11.
About Aimia
