TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

Aimia Price Performance

TSE:AIM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.61. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,297. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.83. The company has a market cap of C$247.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.11.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.