Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $3.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,179,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,606,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

