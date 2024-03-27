T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

TMUS stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. 1,051,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,562. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,736,377 shares of company stock worth $933,729,146 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

