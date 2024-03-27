Syra Health Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 27th (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Syra Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syra Health stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syra Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of Syra Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

