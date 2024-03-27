Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 4.9%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 94,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,192,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.