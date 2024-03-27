Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 4.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 441,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,584,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.



Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

