Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Trading Up 1.4 %

SCMWY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Swisscom

Swisscom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.