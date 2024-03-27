Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NYSE:UPS opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

