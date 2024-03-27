Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $986.34 and last traded at $998.00. Approximately 2,312,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,021,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.06.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $806.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.55. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

