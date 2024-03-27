Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,025.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $806.07 and its 200 day moving average is $464.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.