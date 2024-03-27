Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.46. 5,657,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,065,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $680.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

