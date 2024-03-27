Strix Group’s (KETL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Strix Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Strix Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.84). 1,620,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,106.67 and a beta of 0.64. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Strix Group Company Profile
