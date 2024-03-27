Strix Group’s (KETL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Strix Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.84). 1,620,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,106.67 and a beta of 0.64. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

