StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 107,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 211,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.00.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

