Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 89.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $20.09 million and $41.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 89.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.97 or 0.05122141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00027322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars.

