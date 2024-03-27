Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.80

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.65, with a volume of 21188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.29.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

See Also

