Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

