Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

