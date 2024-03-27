StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.7 %

INT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

