StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.03 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

