StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

USEG stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.