StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Down 3.6 %
LL stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.