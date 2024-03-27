StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.6 %

LL stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LL Flooring Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.