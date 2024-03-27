StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

