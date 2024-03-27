StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 2.3 %

Energous stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

