StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $125.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

