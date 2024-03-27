StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:TRT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
