StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 128.97 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

