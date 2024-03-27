StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the second quarter worth $301,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

