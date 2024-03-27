StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 490,716 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 379,830 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 489,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 300,400 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

