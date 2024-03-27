StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 4.36. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

