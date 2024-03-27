StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 28.29. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

