Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 334% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,428 call options.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

CRK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,681. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

